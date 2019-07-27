Rejoice, moviegoers! Regal Cinemas has launched a new subscription-based movie-watching service called Regal Unlimited.

With the new service, instead of paying for each ticket individually, you pay a monthly fee to watch however many movies you see fit.

Program perks for the service include 10 percent off all food and non-alcoholic drinks, a free large popcorn and soft drink on your birthday, earning Regal Crown Club credits with all money spent using your subscription and being the first to see Regal Unlimited Screenings.

However, beware of potential additional charges, as two theaters in Texas require a subscription plan more expensive than the basic Regal Unlimited pricing. These two theaters are the Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E in Houston and the Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace in Houston. Along with this is a surcharge of $1.50 to $3 per ticket for ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX, RPX, 3D & ViP along with premium seating other than recliners. Some foreign language and special movie events may also be subject to a surcharge.

The three plans for the subscriptions include Regal Unlimited for $18 per month which allows you to watch unlimited movies at all Texas theaters excluding the two listed above. The Regal Unlimited Plus for $21 expands the range of Regal theaters from 200 to 400.

Lastly is the Regal Unlimited All Access for $23.50 per month which gives you access to all Regal theaters for one fixed price.

To learn more about the subscription service, tap/click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

How to file a claim in the Equifax data breach settlement

Sonic burned by raw hamburger scam, Harris County prosecutors say

'City killer' asteroid barely missed Earth and nobody saw it coming