LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You may be like us scouring the internet looking for new films to watch as you practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, we've decided to craft a list of movies that are about social distancing whether that is intentionally or unintentionally.

Most of the movies we list below are about isolation or being an introvert, but others are about separating from your family and friends only to find everyone back together by the end.

But some of them, like Cast Away, are perfect examples of having to deal with a new normal that you yourself weren't even equipped to deal with.

And Cast Away is an interesting movie to watch during the pandemic because Tom Hanks was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Thankfully, he seems to be recovering!

We're all feeling this work-from-home shock together, so maybe watching some of these movies will help. And if this is your first time being an introvert, welcome and enjoy the ride!

Ad Astra

Bubble Boy

Cast Away

Chungking Express

Her

Home Alone

In Bruges

Interstellar

Lars and the Real Girl

The Lord of the Rings trilogy

