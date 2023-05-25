Meow Wolf bringing 'mind-blowing' arts and entertainment center to Houston's Fifth Ward

The company teamed up with the City of Houston to transform an old warehouse that was built in 1917 into an immersive and interactive artistic attraction.

HOUSTON — Houston, get ready for a new arts and entertainment center and experience right in the heart of the Fifth Ward.

It's set to open next year and entertainment company "Meow Wolf" broke ground on their Houston location on Thursday. The company teamed up with the City of Houston to transform an old warehouse that was built in 1917 into an immersive and interactive artistic attraction.

Meow Wolf has a number of exhibitions they call "mind-blowing" around the country.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said it will be a great addition to the city.

"Through this public-private partnership, Meow Wolf has committed to renovating and rehabbing this historical 1917 warehouse and anchoring it with the complementary retail, restaurants and art-focused interactive entertainment gallery space," Turner said.

The exhibition is expected to open sometime next year and bring hundreds of jobs to the Fifth Ward.