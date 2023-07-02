ABC24 has learned the 73-year-old suffered a stroke this weekend while in Sanibel, not far from Fort Myers, Florida.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler is in a Florida hospital after suffering a stroke.

ABC24 has learned the 73-year-old suffered a stroke this weekend while in Sanibel, not far from Fort Myers, where he has a condo. We're told doctors are concerned about the possibility of brain damage due to the stroke, but it's too early to tell. We are told he's been moved from ICU to a regular room at the hospital

Lawler had previously suffered a stroke in 2018, and more than a decade ago, in 2012, he had a heart attack live on the air as a commentator for Monday Night Raw.

The WWE Hall of famer celebrated 50 years of wrestling in 2020, and he was inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame in October 2022.