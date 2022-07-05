Public memorial set for Mickey Gilley in Pasadena, daughter says

Gilley died earlier this month at the age of 86. The Pasadena event is one of three memorial services scheduled for the country music singer.

PASADENA, Texas — A public memorial service has been scheduled in memory of Mickey Gilley, the country music singer and Pasadena resident who died last month.

The City of Pasadena will hold a memorial on June 9 at 6:30 p.m., Gilley's daughter announced on Facebook.

Gilley died on May 9 at the age of 86.

Gilley, whose career and business interests were synonymous with the Urban Cowboy movement of the 1980s, had a career that spanned seven decades and included musical hits like “Room full of roses,” and “Stand By Me,” and cameos in Urban Cowboy, the movie starring John Travolta and Debra Winger that was set at his Gilley’s nightclub.

Public memorials are also scheduled to take place on May 27 in Branson and Nashville. A private memorial in his native Ferriday, Louisiana, where he grew up, is also scheduled.

You can watch the May 27 event at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson on Facebook and YouTube.

Gilley was born March 9, 1936, in Natchez, Mississippi, and grew up in Ferriday. He learned to play piano at an early age. He learned the rockabilly style of playing from his first cousin, Jerry Lee Lewis, who went on to form his own successful music career.