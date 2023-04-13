Mecum Auctions returns to NRG Center with more than a thousand collector cars up for bid

Doors open at the NRG Center daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The Mecum Auctions are back in Houston and will feature more than a thousand different collector cars like Corvettes, early 1900s exotics, and of course, lots of hot rods.

How to register to bid

Bidder registration for the auction is available online in advance and on-site at the event starting at $100, and standard, in-person bidding includes admission for two persons to the three auction days.

For those unable to attend in person, organizers said enhanced remote bidding options are available, including both online and telephone bidding.

Mecum Houston 2023 tickets

General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online after April 12. Children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m. and Road Art items to begin 30 minutes prior.

How to watch Mecum Auctions Houston 2023

Can't make it out to NRG Center for the auction? Catch the show on Motortrend TV and Motortrend+.