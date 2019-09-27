Marvel and Sony jointly announced Friday they've reached a deal to keep Spider-Man in the MCU for another film.

This will be the third film in the Spider-Man: Homecoming series, reports Variety.

Tom Holland will reprise his role as the hero. The new deal was reportedly signed on Thursday night. The film is scheduled for release July 17, 2020.

As part of the agreement Spider-Man will also appear in at least one other Marvel feature film.

Earlier this year it was reported Sony and Marvel would go their separate ways — a problem for Marvel because Sony owns the film rights for the Spider-Man character. According to the Associated Press, there was a disagreement over the profit-sharing structure.

According to a person close to the deal in August, it was said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige may not produce future live-action "Spider-Man" movies and that the character itself would not appear in any more Marvel Cinematic Universe films. It was earth-shattering news for true Marvel fans and quickly turned into a trending topic.

Sony has held the rights to the Marvel character since 1985, but in 2015, announced a partnership with Disney and Marvel that would allow Spider-Man to be used in MCU films like "Avengers: Endgame." It also allowed for Feige to serve as a producer on stand-alone "Spider-Man" movies like "Far From Home."

The crossovers have been well-received by audiences and critics. And the teenage web-slinger has been made into a central component in the MCU with a close relationship to Tony Stark that drove the story lines in both "Endgame" and "Far From Home." But as Marvel enters its "Phase 4," Spider-Man also has no official MCU appearances planned.

Two standalone "Spider-Man" movies are, however, reportedly in the works from Sony which would bring back director Jon Watts and star Tom Holland. Sony has also created its own web of Spider-Man spinoffs, including the Oscar-winning animated feature "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and "Venom."

Representatives from the two studios did not respond to requests for comment.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)