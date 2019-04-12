HOUSTON — Maroon 5 is going back on tour in 2020 and making a stop in Houston.

The three-time GRAMMY Award winners will play June 8 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Presales begin Dec. 9 with public onsale set for Dec. 13.

Joining Maroon 5 for the 2020 tour will be GRAMMY Award winner Meghan Trainor, who is set to release her third studio album on Jan. 31, 2020.

The tour is set to kick off May 30 in Chula Vista, Calif. For tickets and more information, visit Maroon 5’s website.

