Man arrested in connection with the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell

Grand Prairie police Eddie Hassell was the victim of a random robbery before being shot and killed by the suspect.
Credit: Grand Prairie Police / Associated Press
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell, authorities said. 

Hassell, 30, was shot Sunday morning near the 3000 block of West Bardin Road in Grand Prairie. 

Police said they found Hassell suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Authorities say the robbery of Hassell was random. Hassell, whose credits include "The Kids Are All Right," is from Waco.

D'jon Antone was arrested on a capital murder charge Wednesday. 

Antone remains in custody in lieu of a $500,000 bail.

    

