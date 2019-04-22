The last episode the late actor Luke Perry filmed for the show "Riverdale" will air this Wednesday, the show's creator says.

"This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever," tweeted Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Luke Perry, the "Beverly Hills, 90210," star died March 4 after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist said. He was 52.

A fellow "Riverdale" star has said Perry's character will be written out of the show, but the details have not been disclosed, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Aguirre-Sacasa said the remaining episodes of this season will be dedicated to Perry.

PHOTOS: Luke Perry through the years Actor Luke Perry reads Lou Gehrig's historical farewell speech Saturday, June 1, 2002 prior to the Atlanta Braves/Cincinnati Reds' game at Cinergy Field in Cincinnati. Actor Luke Perry is seen at Planet Hollywood in New York, Feb. 4, 1993, holding his hand prints and autograph in a slab of cement. Madonna smiles as she holds the Award of Courage of the American Foundation for AIDS Research, presented to her by actor Luke Perry, at the Ӧquot;litter and Be Giving" benefit held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 11, 1991. Actor Luke Perry poses during an interview in New York, June 29, 2001 Actor Luke Perry holds a voter registration form in the air before a Bruce Springsteen concert on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008, on the campus of Ohio State University, in Columbus, Ohio. US actor Luke Perry poses for photographers during the 26th MIPCOM in Cannes, southeastern France, Tuesday, Oct 5, 2010. Actor Luke Perry poses for a portrait Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011 in New York. ( Actor Luke Perry of the television series "Beverly Hills 90210," is seen at Planet Hollywood in New York, Feb. 4, 1993. Luke Perry attends the The CW Network's 2016 Upfront Presentation on Thursday, May 19, 2016, in New York. Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series "Riverdale," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Luke Perry participates in the "Riverdale" panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Born and raised in Fredericktown, Ohio, as Coy Luther Perry III, Perry broke into the Hollywood scene in 1990 as the rebellious, rich teen Dylan McKay in the American hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000. He quickly became a teenage heartthrob, only in competition with his co-star Jason Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh.

RELATED: Luke Perry: Co-stars, fans react to actor's death

Before his big break on “90210,” Perry went to hundreds of auditions before landing his first commercial and worked in construction laying down asphalt to make ends meet. In a 1993 interview, the actor detailed how some of those construction jobs included making parking lots.

RELATED: 'Beverly Hills, 90210' returning with original cast

When he first auditioned for the show, he was originally was aiming for the role of Steve Sanders, which later went to Ian Ziering. Perry was called back in for Dylan and got the part. He became an instant sensation on the show and proved his worth as Fox’s ratings began to soar.

Achieving heartthrob status in “90210” opened the door for Perry to pursue roles in movies, such as the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayers” movie in 1992. Not long after “90210” ended the in 2000, Perry found a home in the HBO series “Oz” playing Jeremiah Cloutier for ten episodes from 2001 to 2002.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM