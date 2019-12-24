HOUSTON — Dr. Boyce Watkins took to Twitter to voice his opinion on why Lizzo is popular. He said he thinks it's because of her weight and attributes her success to the "obesity epidemic in America."

In the Dec. 20 tweet, Watkins went on to write: "Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease"

It took a few days, but Lizzo clapped back.

She said she's popular because she writes good songs and performs live shows filled with love.

"Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me."

That was in her Dec. 23 tweet.

Watkins didn't stop going after Lizzo after his initial tweet.

On the same day as the first tweet, Watkins sent out another saying, "This lady is an embarrassment to the entire black community."

A day after those tweets, Watkins again went after the singer, saying she's "one butter biscuit away from a heart attack. A clown."

Also on Dec. 21, Watkins tweeted a photo of Lizzo next to a photo of a box of Aunt Jemima pancakes.

On Dec. 22, Watkins again referenced Lizzo in a tweet, comparing her SNL performance to slavery.

"Watching #Lizzo dressed in all Gucci on SNL singing about the joys of being fat and raunchy makes me think of slaves performing for massa and his friends on the plantation. "We are here to serve you in every way imaginable. Just keep bringing dem biscuits.'"

Watkins on Tuesday tweeted about the situation again, saying: "I am not making fun of #Lizzo for being obese, I used to be obese myself. But while my beautiful fiance made it clear she would love me unconditionally, she also loved me enough to encourage me to do better."

In the most recent tweet, Watkins questioned parents who believe it's OK for their daughter to grow up to become like Lizzo.

"I'd love to see your face when your daughter attends a Laker's game with her *** out.

Here's how it played out:

