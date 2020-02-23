PASADENA, Calif. — Lizzo was named entertainer of the year and “Just Mercy” took home top film honors at the NAACP Image Awards.

Lizzo said, "We are such a beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do," as she accepted the last and biggest award at the show that recognizes entertainers of color.

She leaped and danced off the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as the show ended.

“Just Mercy,” snubbed by Hollywood's bigger awards shows, won best motion picture, best actor for Michael B. Jordan and best supporting actor for Jamie Foxx.

