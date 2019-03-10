If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a techno show to a jazz concert to a family-friendly festival, here are the local music events worth checking out this week.

Derrick May

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 5, 4 a.m.

Where: BauHaus Houston, 1803 Pease St.

Price: $22.50 (pre-sale GA)

Harry Romero

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 6, 4 a.m.

Where: BauHaus, 1803 Pease St.

Price: Free (Early Bird [Free before 11p.m. with RSVP]); $15 (First Release); $20 (Second Release)

Houston Afro Creole Music Festival

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, noon-10 p.m.

Where: India House, 8888 W. Bellfort Ave.

Price: $20 (General Admission [advance]). More ticket options available.

John Scofield Quartet

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.

Where: 501 Texas St.

Price: $42

Discount ticket to Bayou City Jazz Series

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m.

Where: 501 Texas Ave., Downtown Houston

Price: $62.50 (10% discount off regular price)

