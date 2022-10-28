Country music band Little Big Town performs national anthem ahead of World Series Game 2

Throughout the years, the group has had several No. 1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking."

Little Big Town has won nearly 20 awards for their music, including Grammys, AMAs, People's Choices, CMAs and ACMs. They've also won an Emmy award.

According to Wide Open Country, Fairchild and Schlapman knew each other in college at Samford and once they met up again in Nashville, they started making music together. Sweet and Westbrook would later join in 1998 to form the band. Fairchild and Westbrook would marry in 2006.