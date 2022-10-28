x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Country music band Little Big Town performs national anthem ahead of World Series Game 2

The band is made up of Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook.
Credit: AP
From left, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet, of musical group Little Big Town, perform at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

HOUSTON — Award-winning country band Little Big Town kicked off Game 2 of the 2022 World Series Saturday night.

Throughout the years, the group has had several No. 1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking."

Little Big Town has won nearly 20 awards for their music, including Grammys, AMAs, People's Choices, CMAs and ACMs. They've also won an Emmy award.

The band is made up of Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook.

According to Wide Open Country, Fairchild and Schlapman knew each other in college at Samford and once they met up again in Nashville, they started making music together. Sweet and Westbrook would later join in 1998 to form the band. Fairchild and Westbrook would marry in 2006.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Friday, October 28, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out