Legendary North Texas wrestler Kevin Von Erich holding one-man show in September

The show will take place at the Majestic Theatre, where Von Erich will share insight on his career, triumphs and tragedies.

DALLAS — The world of pro wrestling produces great stories behind the scenes just by virtue of its chaotic, absurd nature. There's a whole subgenre of older wrestlers sharing stories of being on the road back in the territory days. They're all over YouTube and they will take over your recommended videos list.

With that said, a wrestling legend such as Kevin Von Erich, a local hero to North Texans of a certain age, would have some of the wildest stories to tell from his decades of experience wrestling around the world alongside his brothers as the Von Erichs.

The trio were heartthrobs practically worshiped in their heyday before tragedy struck the family. Now, Kevin Von Erich is the only remaining Von Erich brother of his generation, and he has two sons following in his footsteps.

Von Erich plans to talk about these triumphs and tragedies in his first public appearance in Dallas in more than 20 years during a one-man show on Sept. 1 at the Majestic Theatre.

"Stories from the Top Rope" will be hosted by former WFAA sports anchor Dale Hansen and will feature Von Erich telling stories from his storied wrestling career.

"I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be doing this show, to get back to Texas and see everyone who has been so loyal for more than forty years," Von Erich said in a statement. "We’ve got some great stories to tell and having Dale Hansen up there with me… it will be just like a Friday night at Sportatorium.”

This show is also happening with the film "The Iron Claw." Currently in production, the A24 film will chronicle the history of the Von Erich brothers from their triumph to their downfall. Kevin Von Erich will be played by Zac Efron, while his brothers Kerry and David will be played by Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, respectively.