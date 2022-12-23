'King and queen Tuck' | Astros star Kyle Tucker proposes to girlfriend Samantha Scott

"Soooo… this happened!" Samantha Scott, Tucker's now-fiancée, said in the post announcing the proposal.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker is a taken man! The outfielder announced on Instagram that he is now engaged to his now-fiancée Samantha Scott.

Comments immediately flooded in congratulating the couple.

"Congratulations!" the Astros account said.

"Congratulations king and queen tuck!" teammate Alex Bregman commented.

The proposal comes fresh off the heels of the Astros winning the World Series over Philadelphia back in November.