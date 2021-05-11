Kanye West visits The Menil

It seems Houston is becoming the it spot to be...and be seen.

HOUSTON — A Houston art museum got quiet the visitor recently, a man considered among some creatives circles to be a modern musical genius.

The Menil Collection posted a photo of hip-hop producer and rapper Kanye West, or 'Ye' as he legally changed his name to, during his visit Thursday to the gallery.

West is seen standing next to Theaster Gates' "Hose for Fire and Other Tragic Encounters," the museum said. The 2014 piece is displayed near the modern and contemporary art section of The Menil.

Thank you for visiting the Menil, @kanyewest.



The artist is seen here next to #TheasterGates’s "Hose for Fire and Other Tragic Encounters," 2014. The piece is displayed just outside of the museum's Modern and Contemporary galleries. pic.twitter.com/qeFxV90NcF — The Menil Collection (@MenilCollection) November 4, 2021

We don't know if West is in town just to cruise the local art scene, or maybe check out one of the biggest music festivals of the year, Travis Scott's Astroworld, which is taking place this weekend at NRG Park.

But it seems Houston has quickly becoming the it spot to be — but also seen — in recent years.

It's not just our famous natives such as Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Michael Strahan and Beyonce who are turnings heads at big events and casual spots. Drake, 50 Cent, James Harden, Kylie Jenner and Ayesha Curry are also apparently fans of the Bayou City.

Could it be that Houston is a foodie paradise, and everyone wants a taste? Or are these stars drawn in by our big events like the World Series, Comicpalooza, Astroworld and so many others?