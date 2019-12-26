(CBS NEWS) -- Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir released a new gospel album on Wednesday called "Jesus Is Born." The 19-track album hit digital streaming platforms Wednesday.

The artist is listed as the Sunday Service Choir, the gospel collective that he has been working with this year. According to TMZ, West and the choir performed "Mary" on Sunday in New York City. The choir sang songs from "Jesus Is King" as well as "The Little Drummer Boy."

This is the first official album release from Sunday Service. According to Complex, West is the executive producer of the new album.

West's first gospel album, "Jesus Is King," was released in October under West's name. "Jesus Is King" earned West his ninth consecutive spot at the top of the Billboard 200.

West hinted in an interview with Apple's Beats 1's Zane Lowe in October that another album was coming.

