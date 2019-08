HOUSTON — Attention Travis Scott fans: Get ready for a surprise pop-up event!

Join the Houston native and music superstar from 6-8 p.m. at the Movie Exchange, at 11200 Northwest Freeway, Suite 300.

Last year, Scott brought the legendary Astroworld back to life for one night only in the form of a special festival named in honor of the famous theme park.

Thousands attended the sold-out event that featured superstar musicians, along with rides and attractions.

