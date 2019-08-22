HOUSTON — Attention Travis Scott fans: Get ready for a surprise pop-up event!

Join the Houston native and music superstar from 6-8 p.m. at the Movie Exchange, at 11200 Northwest Freeway, Suite 300.

Little other information was made available about the event.

Last year, Scott brought the legendary Astroworld back to life for one night only in the form of a special festival named in honor of the famous theme park.

Thousands attended the sold-out event that featured superstar musicians, along with rides and attractions.

