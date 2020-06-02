SUGAR LAND, Texas — EGOT winner John Legend announced Thursday morning his “Bigger Love Tour” will kick-off in August in Texas.

The 25 city tour will kick off in Dallas on Aug. 12 and will make its next stop in Sugar Land at the Smart Financial Centre on Aug. 13. The tour wraps up in San Diego, Calif. On Sept. 25.

Legend jumpstarted 2020 with the release of his newest song “Conversations In The Dark,” which hit No. 1 on the overall iTunes songs chart upon its release. The song was featured on NBC’s Award-winning television show “This Is Us” including a performance by Legend on the show.

Legend recently won his 11th Grammy Award for “Higher” with DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle. Legend, Khaled and friends performed the song at the 62ndAnnual Grammy Awards in honor of Nipsey.

People magazine’s reigning “Sexiest Man Alive” is also currently a coach on his third season of NBC’s “The Voice.” He won his first season as a coach with his mentee Maelyn Jarmon.

How to get tickets

The Bigger Love Tour pre-sale tickets will go on-sale Feb. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Local pre-sale then goes on-sale on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Public on-sale starts on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. local. Please visit JohnLegend.com to sign up for pre-sale access, further information and details.

Tour schedule

Date City Venue

Aug 12 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Aug 13 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Aug 15 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 18 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

Aug 19 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 21 Washington, DC Wolf Trap - Filene Center

Aug 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Aug 24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Aug 27 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House

Aug 28 Lenox, MA Tanglewood - Koussevitzky Music Shed

Aug 29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

Aug 31 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sep 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sep 03 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 05 Dayton, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sep 06 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival

Sep 10 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle

Sep 11 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle

Sep 13 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sep 14 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

Sep 16 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

Sep 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Sep 19 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sep 20 Tucson, AZ Casino Del Sol - Ava Amphitheater

Sep 22 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Sep 25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

