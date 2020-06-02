SUGAR LAND, Texas — EGOT winner John Legend announced Thursday morning his “Bigger Love Tour” will kick-off in August in Texas.
The 25 city tour will kick off in Dallas on Aug. 12 and will make its next stop in Sugar Land at the Smart Financial Centre on Aug. 13. The tour wraps up in San Diego, Calif. On Sept. 25.
Legend jumpstarted 2020 with the release of his newest song “Conversations In The Dark,” which hit No. 1 on the overall iTunes songs chart upon its release. The song was featured on NBC’s Award-winning television show “This Is Us” including a performance by Legend on the show.
Legend recently won his 11th Grammy Award for “Higher” with DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle. Legend, Khaled and friends performed the song at the 62ndAnnual Grammy Awards in honor of Nipsey.
People magazine’s reigning “Sexiest Man Alive” is also currently a coach on his third season of NBC’s “The Voice.” He won his first season as a coach with his mentee Maelyn Jarmon.
How to get tickets
The Bigger Love Tour pre-sale tickets will go on-sale Feb. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Local pre-sale then goes on-sale on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.
Public on-sale starts on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. local. Please visit JohnLegend.com to sign up for pre-sale access, further information and details.
Tour schedule
Date City Venue
Aug 12 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Aug 13 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Aug 15 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 18 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Aug 19 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug 21 Washington, DC Wolf Trap - Filene Center
Aug 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Aug 24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Aug 27 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House
Aug 28 Lenox, MA Tanglewood - Koussevitzky Music Shed
Aug 29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
Aug 31 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sep 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Sep 03 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sep 05 Dayton, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sep 06 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival
Sep 10 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle
Sep 11 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle
Sep 13 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sep 14 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
Sep 16 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre
Sep 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
Sep 19 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sep 20 Tucson, AZ Casino Del Sol - Ava Amphitheater
Sep 22 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Sep 25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
