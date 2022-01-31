Jimmy Buffett returning to The Woodlands Pavilion

Attention Parrot Heads! Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band make their return to Houston this summer.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A new show has been added to The Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion schedule for 2022.

Editorial note: The video above is from a previous story regarding the opening of Jimmy Buffett's 'Margaritaville' in Conroe

The venue announced Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will be bringing their 'Life on the Flip Side - Redux" tour to the Pavilion on June 4.

Tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. Since The Pavilion Box Office is closed for the season, fans are asked to purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster

Guests are encouraged to register for important show updates by texting Buffett22 to to 877-350-1693.

The Pavilion's 2022 season kicks off on Saturday, April 30 with performances by AJR with GAYLE.

Other notable performers for the 2022 season include Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, the Backstreet Boys, Matchbox Twenty, and Santana alongside Earth, Wind & Fire.