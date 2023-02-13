Iconic children's character 'Barney' to make a comeback

Toy maker Mattel announced Monday that they be relaunching the Barney franchise.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An iconic children's character is making a comeback.

Toy maker Mattel announced Monday that they be relaunching the Barney franchise.

Barney will be marketed to a new generation with a new animated series, which will debut in 2024.

Barney, which appeals to pre-schoolers, will feature the well-known purple dinosaur and friend and be focused on love, community and encouragement.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel in a release. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

“In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it,” said Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television. “With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too.”

In addition to the television series, Barney will be featured in film, YouTube, music, toys, books and clothing. While the show will appeal to the younger folks, Mattel is also creating an apparel and accessory line for adults.

You can stay up to date on Barney news on Mattel's Facebook page or Instagram page.