HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo is the place to be this summer as After Dark returns for its second year.

On the third Thursday in May, June, July, and August, the zoo is staying open late just for the 21-and-up crowd.

Adults can explore the zoo at their own pace from 6 to 8 p.m. before the party begins at 8 p.m. Each After Dark event hosts a unique theme, with the animals and saving wildlife at its core.

Adults can buy tickets for one night or bundle all four and save with a summer series ticket. Tickets are $35 for a single night, or $120 for all four events. For more information, or to purchase tickets, tap here for more.

#ThrowbackThursday, May 16

Celebrate the best of the 90s during the first After Dark event of the season. Guests can sing and dance to the 90s cover band, play vintage arcade games or challenge their friends to giant yard games.

Guests are encouraged to wear their totally bangin’ 90s trends to celebrate the decade while exploring the zoo. Keeper chats include elephant, cougar, and various species inside the Reptile and Amphibian House.

Lone Star Soirée, June 20

Texas pride abounds as guests explore the newest exhibit at the Houston Zoo – Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands. Guests will meet a few Texas natives, like the American alligator, screech owl, and whooping cranes, while they enjoy tacos and margaritas.

Event-goers can also learn a variety of dances such as country line dances and salsa moves.

Silent Disco, July 18

Guests wear provided headphones with three different channels of music – so everyone can pick their favorite genre and dance to the rhythm.

This evening will also include up-close animal experiences, and opportunities to learn about how important dance is to one local species, the Attwater’s prairie chicken.

All About That Bubbly, Aug. 15

Champagne? Check. Prosecco? Check. The bubbly will be pouring for the final After Dark of the season. DLG Ice Factory will also delight guests with exciting and refreshing ice carving presentations all night long.

Guests are encouraged to wear white attire for this al fresco evening under the stars.

Zoo’s aquatic animals, like sea lions and sea turtles, will be highlighted this evening so guests can learn how the Houston Zoo is helping save them in the wild.

After Dark is an adults-only event. Guests must be 21 and up. No babies or children are admitted. Guests without a valid photo ID will not be permitted to enter. Parking is available at the Zoo’s main entrance. After Dark will be held rain or shine.

