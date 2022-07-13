'A sense of nostalgia' | Houston's iconic South Beach nightclub reopens its doors

The South Beach nightclub was located in the heart of Houston's Montrose neighborhood.

HOUSTON — An iconic Houston nightclub that shut its doors years ago is coming back to life.

Now, some of those who spent time at the club in its primetime have returned for its resurrection.

Beneath the sparkles is the dance floor where memories were made, loves were found and hearts were broken.

"Bars and clubs, they come and go, and the Beach is just still here, and it's back," said South Beach representative Mark Sullivan. "There’s a sense of nostalgia for the memories that have been made here."

Sullivan, a Houston native, played the role of the host on Wednesday night, greeting many who are stepping through the club's doors for the first time and others who are returning for its second act.

"I came here in 1992 – this place was open – it was absolutely amazing, the most fabulous memories ever," said one patron. "To have this open again…Wow."

South Beach's origins are in the 90s, replacing Club Heaven after it was destroyed by a fire. Although it identifies as a gay club, everyone is welcome.

The club's presence has been especially important to Houston's LGBTQ+ community.

"Honestly, it is the Studio 54 of Houston,” said one clubgoer. "This city doesn’t seem to have that many preconceived notions about what it means to be gay or not.”

Kam Franklin, the lead singer of the Sufferers, has fond memories of her nights spent at the club.

"The first time I came, I couldn’t believe it was a real nightclub inside of Houston. I grew up seeing nightclubs in the movies," she said. "When I came to South Beach I was like, whoa, now I’m at a nightclub.”