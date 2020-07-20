Houston Ballet cancels this year's 'The Nutcracker' performances

We’ve made the call to reimagine our 2020-2021 season. The safety of our patrons and Houston Ballet family is our top priority. There is a lot we still don’t know about this pandemic, but what we do know shows us that we can’t safely proceed as planned. Love Letters and ‘Mayerling’, set for Sept. and Oct., will not go onstage during their scheduled times. Subscribers will receive fulfillment through digital content and/or rescheduled performances, to be announced at a later date. Unfortunately, we must cancel ‘The Nutcracker’. We hope to return to in-theater performances on Dec. 4 with our annual Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance, followed by a limited number of special holiday performances. The pandemic is new, but we are no strangers to overcoming challenges. In the past 50 years, Houston Ballet has been able to keep creating through natural disasters, and we have not done it alone. Our resilient and generous community has seen us through it all, helping us emerge stronger than ever. This is a storm we can weather, but we need your support. This is not our final act. We have not finished creating. Keep our dancers dancing by making a donation today. Your gift counts and will be matched dollar for dollar by The Cullen Trust for Performing Arts. Donate now at give.houstonballet.org/donate.