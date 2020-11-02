HOUSTON — Hollywood has come to Houston. A new action movie is being shot here. It’s called "Narco Sub." And some Houstonians are behind the project.

The director is Sean Welling, who grew up in the Memorial Park area, and part of the movie is actually being shot there.

He wanted to be in the movie business ever since he was a kid.

"This is a different film because it’s a big-scale film for an independent film, so we have names that are coming in, but the crew and the cast, for the most part, are from Houston and that’s exciting for Houstonians,” Welling said.

The executive producer, attorney Derek Potts, is also a Houstonian.

"Houston has had filmmaking going on for several years, and a successful film festival going on since the 60s many people may not even know about, and hopefully we’re going to help bring back movie making to Houston," Potts said.

Potts actually wrote the movie with his son.

Lee Majors, of "Six Million Dollar Man" fame, is in the movie.

So is veteran actor Tom Sizemore. He plays the head of the DEA.

“I like playing hard-boiled men, like (Humphrey) Bogart, and (Jack) Nicholson and (Robert) De Niro, not hard-bitten, but weary," Sizemore said.

According to the Houston Film Commission, filming in the Bayou City was up 10% last year. That includes features, TV series, commercials and music videos.

The folks behind Narco Sub hope to have the movie premiere in Houston later this year.

