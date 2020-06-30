Gulf Greyhound Park shuts down after nearly three decades of betting

The track in Southeast Texas said the track was closed as of June 30, 2020.

LA MARQUE, Texas — It’s the end of an era in La Marque. Gulf Greyhound Park is shutting down for good.

According to La Marque city officials, a decline in pari-mutuel betting over the last few years is the reason. The closure is effective now.

“We regret having to make this decision but feel that it is in the best interest for our company,” said general manager Sally Briggs in a release posted by Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.