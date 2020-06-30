x
Skip Navigation

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

entertainment

Gulf Greyhound Park shuts down after nearly three decades of betting

The track in Southeast Texas said the track was closed as of June 30, 2020.
Credit: KHOU
Gulf Greyhound Park in La Marque closed down in June 2020 after 29 years of racing.

LA MARQUE, Texas — It’s the end of an era in La Marque. Gulf Greyhound Park is shutting down for good.

According to La Marque city officials, a decline in pari-mutuel betting over the last few years is the reason. The closure is effective now.

“We regret having to make this decision but feel that it is in the best interest for our company,” said general manager Sally Briggs in a release posted by Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.

Gulf Greyhound Park, which was open for gamblers to bet on local or out-of-town races, has been in business for 29 years.

RELATED: Kentucky Derby will have spectators, officials say

RELATED: New York-bred Tiz the Law wins 152nd Belmont Stakes in Triple Crown opener