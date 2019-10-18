HOUSTON — Guess who’s back?!

Dave Chappelle fans who missed out on his three shows at the House of Blues will have another chance (actually three) to see the comedian this weekend.

Tickets for “Dave Chappelle: The Process in the Bronze Peacock room” will go on sale to the public at 3 p.m. Friday. He will have a show at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Peacock room at the House of Blues Houston.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale at that time. Doors open each night at 11 p.m. with the show beginning at 11:30 p.m.

Chappelle had three surprise shows in the Peacock Room last week which sold out quickly due to the limited amount of space in the venue.

The House of Blues website says the Bronze Peacock Room only hosts 200 for a reception event, 100 for a banquet and only 125 in a theatre seating format.

Chappelle spent some time earlier this week in San Antonio with a few surprise shows there.

Official ticket info on the web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/dave-chappelle-tickets/artist/803682?fbclid=IwAR0xogVvmKt2lRtGdSTCltyW8d7m2bNrm3ZgN0LQA8HT9j5P-GryRQlfAuU&venueId=476142

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter