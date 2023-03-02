Houston's own GRAMMY-nominated Robert Glasper talks high school, love of music

Glasper is up for best R&B album and best engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.”

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The GRAMMY Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11 and Houston will be in the building.

Among the nominees is Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter, Robert Glasper. He is up for best R&B album and best engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.”

Glasper has been nominated for 12 GRAMMYs, winning four, according to grammy.com. His first nomination came in 2009 when he was nominated for the best urban/alternative performance for “All Matter.”

Glasper has likely worked with one of your favorite artists since he’s been in the booth with Snoop Dog, Mos Def, Common, Ledisi, Jill Scott, The Roots, Lupe Fiasco, Norah Jones and the list goes on for miles.

Before Glasper became the Robert Glasper he is today, he went to school with another Houston legend: Queen Bey herself.

“You know, me and Beyonce went to school together,” Glasper told KHOU 11 anchor Ron Treviño. “We went to the high school for performing arts at the same time. I’m older than she is, I was a senior when she was a freshman. She’s like my little sister.”

Glasper said he credits his love for music to his late mother, Yvette Glasper, who was a popular singer in Houston.

"I’m in music because of her. I’m mean, literally, she trotted me around Houston when I was 2 years old -- 1-year-old,” Glasper said. “My whole life going to rehearsals, going to shows.”

Four GRAMMYs deep, Glasper is hoping to add to his collection of hardware on Sunday.