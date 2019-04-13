HOUSTON — On Sunday, millions people will tune in for the season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones."

Fans have been waiting 20 months for the final season, and 20 million people are expected to watch.

For those who never got on the GOT train, here it is in a nutshell, and here’s how you can watch:

The 67 episodes are hard to sum up briefly, but it can be described as a political drama set in a medieval-like time. Think swords, kings, queens and peasants all fighting over power, but pepper in some fantasy like dragons and zombie like creatures.

There are more than 40 main characters, but don't get too attached, because many of them die -- even the likable ones.

HBO is offering the first-ever GOT episode for free so newbies can see if they like it.

If you don’t have HBO on cable or satellite, you can download HBO Now which costs about $15 per month.

Important tip: don’t watch it with the kids, as it will make for some seriously awkward moments

"Game of Thrones" has won 47 Emmys. This is the last season made up of six episodes. Fans will officially find out if "winter is coming" at 8 p.m. Sunday.

