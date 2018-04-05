HOUSTON -- Looking for something to do this weekend?

Saturday is Cinco de Mayo, which means it is time to celebrate! While rain is expected in the morning, the weather should clear up nicely for a free movie in the park!

In Midtown, you can catch Selena for free with your friends and neighbors!

"Grab your sequined jumpsuit and enjoy the classic movie Selena for Cinco de Mayo! Bring your blanket and join us in Bagby Park for a free movie under the stars with your neighbors. Skip the popcorn and grab a snack at Rico's Morning Noon Night."

