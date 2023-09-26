Get your boots on, baby! It's almost time for the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo

The 10-day event includes a parade, rodeo, livestock show and live music plus there's a big carnival with rides for all ages and plenty of yummy fair food.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSENBERG, Texas — It's that time of the year again! The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is back for its 87th year of fun, food and festivities.

The 2023 fair at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg begins Friday, Sept. 29 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 8.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2022.

Tickets are on sale now and for the $15 admission price, you get a lot of bang for your buck. The 10-day event includes the parade, rodeo, livestock show and live music, plus there's a big carnival with rides for all ages and plenty of yummy fair food.

Adults - $15 at the gate or $12 online + $2 fee

Children ages 6-11 - $5

Children 5 & under are free

Season passes $50

Tickets for the carnival rides are sold separately on the grounds.

Fort Bend County Fair Parade

The annual event gets rolling Friday morning with a big parade that begins at 9 a.m. at the historic courthouse in Richmond.

Nearly 200 entries will wind their way west down Hwy. 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.

The 2023 theme is "Proud Traditions, Inspiring Our Future."

2023 Entertainment lineup

Friday, Sept. 29

7 p.m. - David Lewis

7:30 p.m. - Lone Wolf DJ

9 p.m. - Josh Ward

10:30 p.m. - David Lewis - After Party

Saturday, Sept. 30

7 p.m. - Southern County Line

8 p.m. - Lone Wolf DJ

9 p.m. - Josh Abbott Band

10:30 p.m. - Southern County Line - After party

Sunday, Oct. 1

7 p.m. - Grupo Vidal

9 p.m. - La Energia Norteña

Monday, Oct. 2

Silver Spur Club - Members only

Tues., Oct. 3

8 p.m. - Keyun & the Zydeco Masters

Wed., Oct. 4

9 p.m. - Braxton Keith

Thurs., Oct. 5

Silver Spur Club - Members only

Friday, Oct. 6

7 p.m. - Steel Country

8 p.m. - Lone Wolf DJ

9 p.m. - Tracy Byrd

10:30 p.m. - Steel Country - After party

Saturday, Oct. 7

9 p.m. Tracy Byrd

Sunday, Oct. 8

5 p.m. Asleep at the Wheel

Ward, Abbott, The Energy Boys, Braxton, Southall, Byrd, and Mr. Benson. Let that sink in! #fortbendcountyfair pic.twitter.com/JWDEQaYiOz — Fort Bend CountyFair (@fbcfair) September 25, 2023

Other events and attractions

Rodeo: The first week includes the Reunion Youth Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, County Resident Barrel Race, Ike Fredrickson Team Roping and the Chad Thames Invitational Calf Roping. The pros take over on the final four nights of the Rodeo with PRCA competitions.

Livestock shows : There will be 12 livestock shows that will run during fair days, including swine, lamb, goat, turkey, broiler, roaster, steer, rabbit, scramble heifer, commercial halter heifers, pen of two heifers, and bucket calf.

: There will be 12 livestock shows that will run during fair days, including swine, lamb, goat, turkey, broiler, roaster, steer, rabbit, scramble heifer, commercial halter heifers, pen of two heifers, and bucket calf. Fair Queen Contest : Young ladies between the ages of 15 and 19 who live in Fort Bend County will compete in the Fair Queen Scholarship Contest. The winner will be crowned on Friday, Sept. 29.

: Young ladies between the ages of 15 and 19 who live in Fort Bend County will compete in the Fair Queen Scholarship Contest. The winner will be crowned on Friday, Sept. 29. Ag-Tivity Barn

Petting Zoo

Mutton Bustin'

Calf Scramble

Jr Royalty Pageants

Fishing Tournament

Cornhole Tournament

Domino Tournament

Student Fun Day

Pet Show

Grapes on the Brazos

History

The first Fort Bend County Fair was held in 1933. It has grown into one of the largest and most successful fairs in the state of Texas, according to its website.

In 1979, the fair established a program to provide Fort Bend County students with scholarships to Texas colleges and universities. They've awarded over 1,000 scholarships since then.