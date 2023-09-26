Get your boots on, baby! It's almost time for the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo

ROSENBERG, Texas — It's that time of the year again! The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is back for its 87th year of fun, food and festivities.
The 2023 fair at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg begins Friday, Sept. 29 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 8.
Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2022.
Tickets are on sale now and for the $15 admission price, you get a lot of bang for your buck. The 10-day event includes the parade, rodeo, livestock show and live music, plus there's a big carnival with rides for all ages and plenty of yummy fair food.
- Adults - $15 at the gate or $12 online + $2 fee
- Children ages 6-11 - $5
- Children 5 & under are free
- Season passes $50
Tickets for the carnival rides are sold separately on the grounds.
Fort Bend County Fair Parade
The annual event gets rolling Friday morning with a big parade that begins at 9 a.m. at the historic courthouse in Richmond.
Nearly 200 entries will wind their way west down Hwy. 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.
The 2023 theme is "Proud Traditions, Inspiring Our Future."
2023 Entertainment lineup
Friday, Sept. 29
- 7 p.m. - David Lewis
- 7:30 p.m. - Lone Wolf DJ
- 9 p.m. - Josh Ward
- 10:30 p.m. - David Lewis - After Party
Saturday, Sept. 30
- 7 p.m. - Southern County Line
- 8 p.m. - Lone Wolf DJ
- 9 p.m. - Josh Abbott Band
- 10:30 p.m. - Southern County Line - After party
Sunday, Oct. 1
- 7 p.m. - Grupo Vidal
- 9 p.m. - La Energia Norteña
Monday, Oct. 2
- Silver Spur Club - Members only
Tues., Oct. 3
- 8 p.m. - Keyun & the Zydeco Masters
Wed., Oct. 4
- 9 p.m. - Braxton Keith
Thurs., Oct. 5
- Silver Spur Club - Members only
Friday, Oct. 6
- 7 p.m. - Steel Country
- 8 p.m. - Lone Wolf DJ
- 9 p.m. - Tracy Byrd
- 10:30 p.m. - Steel Country - After party
Saturday, Oct. 7
- 9 p.m. Tracy Byrd
Sunday, Oct. 8
- 5 p.m. Asleep at the Wheel
Other events and attractions
- Rodeo: The first week includes the Reunion Youth Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, County Resident Barrel Race, Ike Fredrickson Team Roping and the Chad Thames Invitational Calf Roping. The pros take over on the final four nights of the Rodeo with PRCA competitions.
- Livestock shows: There will be 12 livestock shows that will run during fair days, including swine, lamb, goat, turkey, broiler, roaster, steer, rabbit, scramble heifer, commercial halter heifers, pen of two heifers, and bucket calf.
- Fair Queen Contest: Young ladies between the ages of 15 and 19 who live in Fort Bend County will compete in the Fair Queen Scholarship Contest. The winner will be crowned on Friday, Sept. 29.
- Ag-Tivity Barn
- Petting Zoo
- Mutton Bustin'
- Calf Scramble
- Jr Royalty Pageants
- Fishing Tournament
- Cornhole Tournament
- Domino Tournament
- Student Fun Day
- Pet Show
- Grapes on the Brazos
History
The first Fort Bend County Fair was held in 1933. It has grown into one of the largest and most successful fairs in the state of Texas, according to its website.
In 1979, the fair established a program to provide Fort Bend County students with scholarships to Texas colleges and universities. They've awarded over 1,000 scholarships since then.
This year, the Fort Bend County Fair Association has committed more than $1.4 million to Fort Bend students through scholarships and fair auctions this past year.