ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is building a new theme park: Universal's Epic Universe.
At a Thursday morning news conference, the company announced the new park will be the largest investment in one of its theme parks.
Universal said the new theme park will be on a large swath of land near the Orange County Convention Center. According to property records, Universal Creative Partners own more than 500 acres near the convention center.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'I want more answers' | Man finds frozen baby in mom's freezer in south St. Louis
- There's even more evidence Florida's wind codes aren't good enough to withstand powerful hurricanes
- Convicted child molester killed in Florida jail, convicted murderer charged in fatal beating
- 9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Florida creek
- At least 1 dead after massive explosion rocks Kentucky
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.