ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is building a new theme park: Universal's Epic Universe.

At a Thursday morning news conference, the company announced the new park will be the largest investment in one of its theme parks.

Universal said the new theme park will be on a large swath of land near the Orange County Convention Center. According to property records, Universal Creative Partners own more than 500 acres near the convention center.

