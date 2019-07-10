HOUSTON (CBS) — Her real name is Melissa Jefferson, but she's known by her childhood nickname, Lizzo, and you might say this has been her year.

The 31-year-old is still riding the wave of an acclaimed new album, "Cuz I Love You"; and this summer she had the #1 song AND the cover of Elle magazine, plus she stole the show on MTV's biggest night.

Lizzo spent part of her grade school and college years in Houston, something she recently reflected on in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Watch the complete interview here

RELATED: Lizzo in the house! Singer, raptress visits University of Houston band hall

RELATED: ACL 2019: Queen of body positivity Lizzo overwhelmed the Miller Lite stage

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves does her best with her pre-Lizzo set time