Tens of thousands of people will gather on the banks of Buffalo Bayou Wednesday to celebrate Independence Day at CITGO Freedom Over Texas.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with a huge fireworks show scheduled at 9:35 p.m.

In between, the crowd will be entertained by several performers, including The Mavericks with their eclectic mix of Tex-Mex, country and Latin rockabilly.

The headliner is country music star Chris Young, best known for his two-time platinum single "I'm Comin' Over." Young was recently inducted as a member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry.

FREEDOM OVER TEXAS FAQs

The concerts take place on four stages at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston parks. Click here for the schedule.

RICHARD CARSON, ©2017 Richard Carson

If you buy your tickets in advance, they are $8. You'll pay $10 at the gate.

You may bring lawn chairs, blankets, sun screen, mosquito spray, hats, sunglasses or shades and umbrellas under 4’ in diameter.

RELATED: Other 4th of July events in Greater Houston Area

You may not bring in outside food and beverages. (Special needs food and infant formula are OK.) No ice chests, skate boards or weapons. Animals are not allowed unless for special needs.

Street closures around the area began on Monday. Click here for a complete list.

Photos: Fireworks at 2017 Freedom Over Texas The 4th of July is colorfully celebrated at Freedom Over Texas' signature firework show. (Photos by: Iris Karami) 01 / 28 The 4th of July is colorfully celebrated at Freedom Over Texas' signature firework show. (Photos by: Iris Karami) 01 / 28

© 2018 KHOU