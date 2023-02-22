White House press secretary to give 2023 commencement speech at Rice University

Karine Jean-Pierre is a long-time adviser to President Biden. She is the first Black and gay woman and first immigrant to hold her position as press secretary.

HOUSTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will deliver the 2023 commencement address at Rice University.

Members of the student committee nominated Jean-Pierre to give the speech during the undergraduate commencement ceremony that is scheduled for May 6 at Rice Stadium.

All 2023 Rice graduates, along with their families, are welcome to attend the ceremony.

Who is Karine Jean-Pierre?

Jean-Pierre is a long-time adviser to President Joe Biden. She is the first Black woman, first gay woman and first immigrant to hold her position as press secretary.

Jean-Pierre was born to Haitian parents in Martinique before moving with her family to New York at the age of 5. She's a graduate of Columbia University who got her start in American politics as a grassroots activist, according to Rice officials.

Jean-Pierre has served in a variety of senior communication and political roles, including former President Barack Obama's administration and Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. Before joining Biden's 2020 campaign, she served as chief public affairs officer for MoveOn and as a political analyst with NBC and MSNBC.

Jean-Pierre worked as regional political director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama administration and served as deputy battleground states director for Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.

“Like many of you, Karine has broken barriers to get where she is today,” said Rice University President Reginald DesRoches in a message to the Rice community. “This part of her story was especially attractive to me and to the members of the student committee who nominated her to be this year’s commencement speaker."