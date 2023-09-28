x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Houston hosting Chopd & Stewd Festival to celebrate West African culture

This all-day event is happening Saturday, Sept. 30 at POST Houston, located at 401 Franklin Street.
Credit: Chopd & Stewd

HOUSTON — A culinary festival geared toward celebrating West African culture is happening in downtown Houston on Saturday, Sept. 30. 

Chopd & Stewd is an all-day festival that will take place at POST Houston, located at 401 Franklin Street. 

The festival will include:

  • All-star chef lineup, including chefs from Gatlin's BBQ and Mo' Betta Brews
  • Workshops centered around community-driven topics
  • Òrêké market made up of a collection of artisan vendors 
  • AfroVibes Yoga
  • Afro Beats dance-off
  • Rooftop kickback party, featuring singer and rapper Wale (Tickets for this event can be purchased separately)

"Chopd & Stewd Festival pays homage to the far-reaching influences of the West African diaspora enabling all to retrace their ancestral connections through a day-long series of immersive events and experiences," festival organizers said. 

There are various ticket prices available. The lowest starts at $45. 

Click here for more information on the Chopd & Stewd Festival.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

New football operations center coming to University of Houston

Before You Leave, Check This Out