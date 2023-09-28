Houston hosting Chopd & Stewd Festival to celebrate West African culture

This all-day event is happening Saturday, Sept. 30 at POST Houston, located at 401 Franklin Street.

HOUSTON — A culinary festival geared toward celebrating West African culture is happening in downtown Houston on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Chopd & Stewd is an all-day festival that will take place at POST Houston, located at 401 Franklin Street.

The festival will include:

All-star chef lineup, including chefs from Gatlin's BBQ and Mo' Betta Brews

Workshops centered around community-driven topics

Òrêké market made up of a collection of artisan vendors

AfroVibes Yoga

Afro Beats dance-off

Rooftop kickback party, featuring singer and rapper Wale (Tickets for this event can be purchased separately)

"Chopd & Stewd Festival pays homage to the far-reaching influences of the West African diaspora enabling all to retrace their ancestral connections through a day-long series of immersive events and experiences," festival organizers said.

There are various ticket prices available. The lowest starts at $45.

Click here for more information on the Chopd & Stewd Festival.