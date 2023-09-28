Houston hosting Chopd & Stewd Festival to celebrate West African culture

HOUSTON — A culinary festival geared toward celebrating West African culture is happening in downtown Houston on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Chopd & Stewd is an all-day festival that will take place at POST Houston, located at 401 Franklin Street.
The festival will include:
- All-star chef lineup, including chefs from Gatlin's BBQ and Mo' Betta Brews
- Workshops centered around community-driven topics
- Òrêké market made up of a collection of artisan vendors
- AfroVibes Yoga
- Afro Beats dance-off
- Rooftop kickback party, featuring singer and rapper Wale (Tickets for this event can be purchased separately)
"Chopd & Stewd Festival pays homage to the far-reaching influences of the West African diaspora enabling all to retrace their ancestral connections through a day-long series of immersive events and experiences," festival organizers said.
There are various ticket prices available. The lowest starts at $45.
Click here for more information on the Chopd & Stewd Festival.