Here is how you could take part in the celebrations while also practicing social distancing.

DENVER — Juneteenth, the combination of "June" and "nineteenth," has been a day of celebration for more than 150 years.

The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas with news the war was over and the enslaved were free.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several local and national organizations are hosting events online to celebrate the holiday. Here's a list of virtual Juneteenth events happening across the country:

Denver, Colorado

When: June 18 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Juneteenth Music Festival is an online event based out of Denver that features music performances, a live podcast and a virtual dance competition. Learn more and see the full schedule here.

Hartford, Connecticut

When: June 19

The Amistad Center for Art & Culture's 2020 Juneteenth Virtual Gala is set for Friday night. Participants can groove to Jazz and R&B by saxophonist David Davi or join for a virtual toast to mark the 155th Juneteenth with a signature Junetini cocktail. More details can be found here.

Chicago, Illinois

When: June 19 at 8:00 p.m. Central.

This Virtual Juneteenth Celebration is a collaboration between the Old Town School of Folk Music, The AACM (Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians), and Live the Spirit Residency. Click here for more information.

Easton, Maryland

When: June 19-20

The Academy Art Museum will host a virtual Juneteenth celebration this weekend featuring national as well as local African American artists and their arts. Click here for more information.

Sacramento, California

When: June 19 at 6 p.m. Pacific.

Synergistic Holistic and Integrative Network of Entrepreneurs is hosting an event via Zoom that would feature recorded music and poetry. The organizer said the event is inclusive and that the event also expands to all people who have "trauma originates from any kind of oppression." To learn more, click here.

Cleveland, Ohio

When: June 19 at 7 p.m. Central.

Karamu, which houses the U.S.’s oldest black theater, over 100-years-old is hosting the event

The 90-minute event, which will be taking place on Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Fire TV and ROKU, will feature around 20 artists. Go here for information on how to follow.

Cincinnati, Ohio

When: June 19-21

Usually, Cincinnati would host its Juneteenth Festival in Eden Park, but due to the pandemic, organizers are moving the festival online. The festival will feature one-hour concerts that anyone in the country could access. Click here to learn more.

Fort Worth, Texas

When: June 19-20

Fort Worth's annual Juneteenth celebration is going virtual with several events being streamed online, including a performance of Juneteenth the Stage Play and several virtual entertainment concerts. Head to this link to learn more.

Washington, D.C.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture's Founding Director Lonnie Bunch III leads a tour through our Slavery and Freedom exhibition to celebrate Juneteenth.

