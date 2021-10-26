Travis Scott announces Astroworld fest lineup; more tickets available

HOUSTON — Let the ragers commence!
Rapper Travis Scott dropped two big announcements for his annual Astroworld Festival.
The Houston-born artist released the full lineup for the 2-day festival. He’s welcoming the following musicians to NRG Stadium for Nov 5 and 6:
- 21 Savage
- Baby Keem
- Bad Bunny
- BIA
- Chief Keef
- Don Toliver
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Houston All-Stars
- Lil Baby
- Master P
- Roddy Ricch
- Sheck Wes
- Sofaygo
- SZA
- Teezo Touchdown
- Toro Y Moi
- Tame Impala
- Young Thug
- Yves Tumor
The Astroworld Festival will be headlined by Travis Scott himself.
To celebrate the announcement, Scott is releasing a limited number of extra two-day tickets for general admission. They’re on sale now starting at $349.99. The event was originally sold out, but Scott said on Instagram that he’s adding more tickets for fans.
Over 100,000 fans are expected at the third annual festival, leading to the expanded two-day format. Under the new theme, "Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe," Travis Scott is producing his very own music festival in his hometown while bringing back his childhood spirit and nostalgia from the legendary and now-defunct amusement park, Six Flags AstroWorld.
All proceeds form the Astroworld Festival will be donated to Travis Scott’s charity, the Cactus Jack Foundation. The nonprofit was made to help young people access education and creative resources for long-term success.