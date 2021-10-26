Travis Scott announces Astroworld fest lineup; more tickets available

The Houston rapper released more General Admission tickets to his sold-out event. The festival will be at NRG on Nov 5 and 6.

HOUSTON — Let the ragers commence!

Rapper Travis Scott dropped two big announcements for his annual Astroworld Festival.

The Houston-born artist released the full lineup for the 2-day festival. He’s welcoming the following musicians to NRG Stadium for Nov 5 and 6:

21 Savage

Baby Keem

Bad Bunny

BIA

Chief Keef

Don Toliver

Earth, Wind & Fire

Houston All-Stars

Lil Baby

Master P

Roddy Ricch

Sheck Wes

Sofaygo

SZA

Teezo Touchdown

Toro Y Moi

Tame Impala

Young Thug

Yves Tumor

The Astroworld Festival will be headlined by Travis Scott himself.

To celebrate the announcement, Scott is releasing a limited number of extra two-day tickets for general admission. They’re on sale now starting at $349.99. The event was originally sold out, but Scott said on Instagram that he’s adding more tickets for fans.

SEE YA IN NOVEMBER pic.twitter.com/VZxRyiS2p0 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 26, 2021

Over 100,000 fans are expected at the third annual festival, leading to the expanded two-day format. Under the new theme, "Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe," Travis Scott is producing his very own music festival in his hometown while bringing back his childhood spirit and nostalgia from the legendary and now-defunct amusement park, Six Flags AstroWorld.