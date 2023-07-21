2023 Trae Day Weekend: Community events, parties and more

Trae Day Weekend includes private and public events that will run through Sunday, July 23.

HOUSTON — "Trae Day Weekend" is upon us and just like every year, expect a weekend filled with community service, fun and more fun.

Rapper Trae The Truth posted the itinerary for the weekend, which includes a women's empowerment event, a family funday, a shoe pop-up release and lots of partying.

Trae Day Weekend started Thursday, July 20, and ends Sunday, July 23.

Trae Day Weekend itinerary

Friday, July 21

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- Community Event Senior Takeover (private location)

(private location) 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Homeless Cool Off

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- BeyGood Women's Empowerment Movement (private location)

(private location) 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. -- Break Life/Rage Room (private location)

(private location) 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. -- Trae The Truth Roast (Match Theatre, 3400 Main Street)

(Match Theatre, 3400 Main Street) 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. -- Club Basement (1911 Bagby)

(1911 Bagby) 2 a.m. -- After Hours Party (Area 29, 9301 Bissonnet)

Saturday, July 22

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Shoe pop-up release (Centrl Sply, 2315 Post Oak Blvd)

(Centrl Sply, 2315 Post Oak Blvd) 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- TraeDay Family Funday (Aveva Stadium, 12131 Kirby Drive)

(Aveva Stadium, 12131 Kirby Drive) 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. -- "Sole" Movie Premier (Match Theatre, 3400 Main Street)

(Match Theatre, 3400 Main Street) 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. -- Velvet Room (2208 Main Street)

(2208 Main Street) 2 a.m. -- After Hours Party, Trae and Friends Private Event (La Vie, 2020 Leeland Street)

Sunday, July 23

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Celebrity Dodgeball ABN vs MMG (UH Practice Facility, 3820 Holman Street)

(UH Practice Facility, 3820 Holman Street) 4 to 6 p.m. -- Kickback day party (Crave restaurant and lounge, 516 Westheimer Road)

(Crave restaurant and lounge, 516 Westheimer Road) 7 to 10 p.m. -- Funny By Nature Comedy Festival (White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N Main Street)

(White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N Main Street) 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. -- TraeDay Grand Finale (The Address, 333 Raleigh Street)

(The Address, 333 Raleigh Street) 2 a.m. -- After After Party (P10, 6134 Richmond Ave)

Get tickets to some of the Trae Day events here.

Trae's connection to Barbie film

Trae Day Weekend is not the only thing Trae the Truth will be celebrating this weekend.

Two major films will be released this weekend, "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie." When asked which film he would go see first, Trae surprisingly answered, "Barbie."

"You wanna know why? Because we're in the movie," he told KHOU 11 anchor Stephanie Simmons.

Trae has a company that makes boom boxes and one of his radios appears in the film.