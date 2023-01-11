Bike routes announced for 2023 Tour de Houston

This event usually happens the first Sunday in April but it has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 26.

HOUSTON — Calling all cyclists and those who want a unique tour of our beautiful city.

Preparations are already underway for the city's annual bike ride, Tour de Houston, which is a fundraising event that benefits Houston's Reforestation Program.

"Houston continues to embrace the bicycling community by making improvements to our hike and bike infrastructure," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Tour de Houston is a great way to experience these enhancements while also exploring our diverse neighborhoods."

This event usually happens the first Sunday in April but it has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 26 due to Houston hosting the men's NCAA Final Four Tournament.

This year, the route will cruise through city council districts E, H and I, which include the historic East End and much of southeast Houston. Click here for a map of council districts.

Tour de Houston bike routes

Tour de Houston will start at City Hall and travel southeast toward the historic East End. The first rest stop will be at the Houston Botanic Garden.

Those continuing on the 40-mile trail will continue toward the Lone Star Flight Museum, which is the second rest stop.

Those continuing on the 60-mile trail will head toward Space City Boulevard to Clear Lake Park, which will serve as the third and final rest stop.

Bikers will then head back to City Hall for a post-ride celebration.

Tour de Houston is being sponsored by the Apache Corporation. Apache has been the title sponsor for this event for 10 out of the 16 years of its existence, according to Turner. Apache has assisted in thousands of trees in Houston being replaced due to extreme weather, further enhancing the city's parks and green spaces.