Here's why you're seeing dozens of Slingshots in Houston this weekend

The national event is in Houston from April 7 - 10. The entire event takes place at the Marriot Westchase on Briarpark.

HOUSTON — Do you know what a Slingshot is?

No, we're not talking about the David and Goliath kind. We're actually speaking of the one you put on the road.

If you're still confused, don't fret. You'll see a lot in Houston this weekend for a big four-day rally Slingshot convention.

The vehicles, like their owners, make a statement wherever they go.

A Slingshot has two wheels in the front and one big one in the back. It is legally considered an auto cycle in Texas.

"It’s a lot safer than a motorcycle and funner than a car. I try to drive it any chance I get. Need something from the grocery store? I’ll get it," said Jack Grier.

He and 10 others came from southern California for the 2022 Sling Experience. The national event is in Houston from April 7 - 10.

It will feature vendors, contests, rides and plenty of hot rod fun for the "slingshot life." The entire event will take place at the Marriott Westchase on Briarpark.

Organizer Mark Maillet says, “To be in the sun, with the wind in our hair and enjoy the road, that's what these machines are perfect for.”

They range in price from $21,000 to $36,000.

They also require a little extra hair care which is why drivers say braids are the go-to style for gals and guys.

“I’ve got beard braids here. Going with the Viking theme," Maillet said.

Derek Phillips, another Slingshot aficionado, is braided up too.

“Otherwise your hair just gets tangled and knotty, and it hurts bad when you get home," said Phillips.

The group doesn't just drive around in their unique cars. They also raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

"I think last year we raised $10,000," Maillet said.

You can find more information on the National Polaris Slingshot Event here.