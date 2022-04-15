Win $200 for looking like Selena! Look-a-like contest happening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas — Are you free on Saturday, April 16?
Do you feel like winning $200?
Do you think you look like Selena Quintanilla?
People across Texas have been celebrating all week for what would've been the Queen of Tejano's 51st birthday. San Antonio's getting ready to throw a party on Friday with a Selena look-a-like contest.
When that event was posted on KHOU 11 social media, viewers commented about another look-a-like contest that'll happen closer to Houston on the icon's actual birthday.
Anyone who thinks they look like the one and only Selena Quintanilla are welcome to try their luck at the Whiskey River West Dancehall in Richmond. It'll be a part of their "Anything for Selenas" celebration on Saturday, April 16.
The winner of the contest will get $200.
The party will run from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. If you get yourself on the guestlist beforehand, you can get in free before 10 p.m.