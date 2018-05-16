The day has (almost) finally arrived -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot in a wedding ceremony viewed around the world.

The ceremony takes place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and begins at noon local time.

That means it starts at 5 a.m. MST. But the coverage on KCEN-TV will start hours before the event begins.

The TODAY Show has announced its special coverage from "an exclusive vantage point overlooking Windsor Castle" will begin on NBC (KCEN) at 2:30 a.m. CST with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Order of events for the wedding (per the Royal Family): (all times set in Texas)

• Guests will arrive at the castle between 2:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

• Members of the Royal Family will arrive either on foot or by car at 4:20 a.m. Queen Elizabeth is expected to arrive last.

• Around 4:20 a.m., Markle will leave her overnight location and travel to the castle with her mother. She will meet the rest of the wedding party before proceeding to the chapel.

• The ceremony will begin at 5 a.m. at St. George's Chapel.

• At the conclusion of the ceremony at 6 a.m., the couple will travel by open-air carriage to the reception at St. George's Hall.

For full coverage of the Royal Wedding, including highlights after the ceremony on Saturday, visit kcentv.com/RoyalWatch

