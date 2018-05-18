With only hours until the Royal Wedding begins, here's a round up of all the last minute details you might have missed:

Meghan Markle will have Prince Charles escort her down the aisle. This decision comes after her father, Thomas Markle, could no longer attend the wedding due to health reasons.

Prince Charles will reportedly meet Meghan halfway down the aisle: she will make the first part of her walk unaccompanied.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, will be attending the wedding. Reports stated that he was well enough in health after his hip surgery to attend the ceremony.

Yesterday, there was a full rehearsal of the wedding events complete with carriages, full security and a run-through of the ceremony.

The estimated security budget for the wedding is about $40 million which is almost double the amount of William and Kate's wedding.

Rumors are there is a chance Prince Harry will make an appearance today outside of Windsor.

The wedding ceremony doors will open to guests at 10AM British Standard Time (5 AM EST), Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to arrive by 11:30AM BST, and the ceremony will begin at 12PM BST (7AM EST).

© Daily Blast Live