HOUSTON - There is nothing more quintessentially British than afternoon tea.

KHOU 11’s Rekha Muddaraj met up with etiquette coach Monica Lewis, to learn the proper protocol for this more than centuries old tradition.

First, a little history: The British meal of afternoon tea was invented by Anna Russell, the Duchess of Bedford, in the 1840s.

The Duchess would get hungry between lunch and dinner, which was served fashionably late around 8 p.m., so she started asking her servants to bring her a tray of tea, butter, bread, and sandwiches around 4 p.m. to hold her over.

Soon, she began inviting friends over, who would get dressed up to enjoy the meal in Russell’s drawing room.

Afternoon tea consists of two different teas, and three courses: sandwiches, scones, and then desserts.

Royal tea is the same, but also includes champagne at the end!

Lewis says most people are surprised by the concept of High Tea.

“High tea was actually dinnertime for the lower classes. They would eat a meal of savory foods, casseroles, vegetables, and tea, ahead of preparing for an 8 p.m. dinnertime for the families they served,” says Lewis.

There are several places in Houston that offer an afternoon tea service on the weekends, and she hopes the upcoming Royal Wedding will push more people to try out the tradition.

“Our lives are so busy, it’s nice to enjoy some quiet time, and have that fellowship with the person enjoying the meal with you.” Lewis said.

The following are Monica Lewis’ do’s and don’ts for Afternoon Tea:

DO bring a small purse, so you can tuck it behind you or on the side of your chair.

DO NOT look over your mug when you sip your tea. It’s rude! Avert your eyes down as you sip.

DO have good posture when you eat. Avoid leaning over to take bites – bring the food to you.

DO take small bites.

DO NOT place your napkin in your chair when you get up, unless you are done with your meal.

DO cup your teacup when you squeeze lemon into your tea

DO NOT add milk and lemon to your tee, otherwise the milk will curdle. Choose one or the other.

DO NOT stir your tea. Instead, move your teaspoon slowly up and down (6 o’clock and 12 o’clock) and avoid hitting it against the sides of the teacup.

DO pick up your napkin in the center and dab on either side of your mouth, then the middle.

DO NOT put up your pinky finger! In the 1700's and 1800's, when teacups didn’t have handles, people did this because teacups didn’t have handles, people would use their pinkies to balance cups full of hot tea.

Lewis' School of Etiquette is also having a Royal Princess Tea Etiquette Party this Saturday for girls ages 7 to 17.

The party begins at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Miss Academy at 1111 Uptown Park Boulevard, Ste. 12, Houston Texas 77056.

Attire is dressy casual and the cost is $45. Tickets are available here or on EventBrite.com.

