Another royal wedding, another opportunity for Pippa Middleton to steal the show.

Middleton, 34, became a household name after her sister, Duchess Kate, married Prince William in 2011. Middleton went viral for her ivory, curve-hugging Alexander McQueen dress.

Eyes turned to Pippa again as she arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Saturday, looking for another bump. Britain's Daily Mail and Sun have reported that Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are expecting their first child, but Middleton has not confirmed it.

The two exchanged vows in 2017.

For Saturday's nuptials, Middleton donned a loose-fitting, mint, knee-length dress with floral detailing by The Fold. She accented the frock ($695 and still in stock) with coordinating blush pumps, a clutch and (naturally) a fascinator.

Whether she's concealing a burgeoning bump or just didn't want to spend the day in Spanx, we are loving the look.

