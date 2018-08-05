HOUSTON - Save the date! Local theaters will be screening the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and American actress, Meghan Markle.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, May 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in London, England.

American fans can watch the wedding on the big screen that morning thanks to Fathom Events and Britbox.

Tickets are available for purchase online or at the box office for $10.83.

Save the date—wedding bells are chiming! See all the moments of Harry and Meghan’s grand celebration, commercial free, when the #RoyalWedding comes to cinemas 5/19. Tickets available now: https://t.co/v6DIFjaUD4 pic.twitter.com/fsxgLO31gO — Fathom Events (@fathomevents) May 7, 2018

The following theaters in the Houston area will screen the Royal Wedding on Saturday, May 19th at 10 a.m.:

Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 - 7600 Katy Freeway Houston, 77024

Cinemark 18 - 20915 Gulf Freeway, Webster, 77598

The Woodlands - 1600 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, 77380

