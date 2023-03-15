The 'Yellowstone' Effect | How the Paramount Network series spotlights real-life cowboys

Example video title will go here for this video

"It's amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it," said professional cutting horse trainer Justin White.

"Cutting is all about showing off your horse. It’s not about the rider," explained White. "They’re judging the horse, not you."

He won championships there in 2011, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022. In the middle of all that, he became a professional trainer in 2012.

"I’ve shown cutting horses all my life," White said. "I think I’ve showed my first cutting horse in Houston in 1999."

White grew up on and around cutting horses. His parents Jon and Ellen spent decades showing and training them and his dad was even inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame in 2019 .

"He’s done a great job of portraying it," said White, referring to Taylor Sheridan, the show’s co-creator and a native Texan. "(He's) one of the biggest supporters of our industry. What he’s done for this and getting cutting out there, it's amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it."

Between the power struggles, complicated relationships and threats inside and outside the family, 'Yellowstone' also manages to illustrate life as a cowboy.

The Paramount Network’s TV series , currently in its fifth season, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton, who operates a cattle ranch in Montana.

'Bred to do this' : What is a cutting horse competition?

So what is a cutting horse? And how does the competition work? The answer to that first question comes from the ranches of the American West.

"All the big ranches had, when they gathered cattle, worked cattle, worked calves, what they called a cutting horse," said White.

That horse specialized in separating – or cutting – a cow away from its herd by reacting to the cow’s moves.

"You can kind of compare it to a linebacker trying to stop a running back," White said, stressing that not just any horse can be a cutting horse. "These horses are bred to do this. They have a natural cow instinct and when you cut a cow out, you can just feel the horse’s mind and feel them take over. They’re super athletic. They’re super smart. It’s hard to explain until you ride one."

The first advertised cutting horse competition was back in 1898 in Haskell, Texas, and the sport has grown in popularity since.

"It’s just the most ultimate cowboy thing you can do horseback," said White. "You’ve got three minds: the horse’s mind, the cow’s mind and your mind. You’ve got to get them working in unison."

That’s what judges watch for during a competition. According to the NCHA, the score is based on the rider’s cuts – which cow is chosen, the horse’s ability to control the cow and the overall attractiveness or eye appeal of the run. Riders have two and a half minutes to show what the horse can do – really, on its own.

"Once we get one cow out by itself, we put our hand down and it’s all horse. His mind. His thought. His athletic ability," White said. "It’s his job to work that cow and hold that cow and that’s what they’re bred to do and that’s what they love to do."